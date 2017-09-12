12.09.2017 19:57

Death: "Individual Thought Patterns"-Vinyl-Wiederveröffentlichung kommt im Oktober

Wird auf Vinyl neu aufgelegt: "Individual Thought Patterns" von Death

DEATHs fünfter Langspieler "Individual Thought Patterns", der ursprünglich 1993 erschien, wird am 20. Oktober als einzelne LP und als limitiertes Deluxe-2LP-Boxset via Relapse Records wiederveröffentlicht. Beide Versionen sind neu gemischt und remastert. Auf der zweiten Platte finden sich acht "Live in Germany - April 13th 1993"-Tracks sowie der Studio-Outtake-Song 'The Exorcist'. Dazu kommen eine Slipmat mit dem Album-Artwork und ein DEATH-Pin-Set. An dieser Stelle könnt ihr die LP in beiden Editionen vorbestellen.



Die Tracklist des "Individual Thought Patterns"-Re-Releases:



LP1

01. Overactive Imagination

02. In Human Form

03. Jealousy

04. Trapped In A Corner

05. Mentally Blind

06. Individual Thought Patterns

07. Destiny

08. Out Of Touch

09. The Philosopher

LP2

01. Leprosy (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

02. Suicide Machine (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

03. Living Monstrosity (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

04. Overactive Imagination (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993 )

05. Flattening of Emotions (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

06. Within The Mind (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

07. Lack of Comprehension (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

08. Zombie Ritual (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)

09. The Exorcist (Studio Outtake)





