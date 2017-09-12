Death: "Individual Thought Patterns"-Vinyl-Wiederveröffentlichung kommt im Oktober

DEATHs fünfter Langspieler "Individual Thought Patterns", der ursprünglich 1993 erschien, wird am 20. Oktober als einzelne LP und als limitiertes Deluxe-2LP-Boxset via Relapse Records wiederveröffentlicht. Beide Versionen sind neu gemischt und remastert. Auf der zweiten Platte finden sich acht "Live in Germany - April 13th 1993"-Tracks sowie der Studio-Outtake-Song 'The Exorcist'. Dazu kommen eine Slipmat mit dem Album-Artwork und ein DEATH-Pin-Set. An dieser Stelle könnt ihr die LP in beiden Editionen vorbestellen.
Die Tracklist des "Individual Thought Patterns"-Re-Releases:
LP1
01. Overactive Imagination
02. In Human Form
03. Jealousy
04. Trapped In A Corner
05. Mentally Blind
06. Individual Thought Patterns
07. Destiny
08. Out Of Touch
09. The Philosopher
LP2
01. Leprosy (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
02. Suicide Machine (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
03. Living Monstrosity (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
04. Overactive Imagination (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993 )
05. Flattening of Emotions (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
06. Within The Mind (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
07. Lack of Comprehension (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
08. Zombie Ritual (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)
09. The Exorcist (Studio Outtake)