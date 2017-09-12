Death: "Individual Thought Patterns"-Vinyl-Wiederveröffentlichung kommt im Oktober

Ensiferum: 'King Of Storms'-Track ist online
12.09.2017 19:57

DEATHs fünfter Langspieler "Individual Thought Patterns", der ursprünglich 1993 erschien, wird am 20. Oktober als einzelne LP und als limitiertes Deluxe-2LP-Boxset via Relapse Records wiederveröffentlicht. Beide Versionen sind neu gemischt und remastert. Auf der zweiten Platte finden sich acht "Live in Germany - April 13th 1993"-Tracks sowie der Studio-Outtake-Song 'The Exorcist'. Dazu kommen eine Slipmat mit dem Album-Artwork und ein DEATH-Pin-Set. An dieser Stelle könnt ihr die LP in beiden Editionen vorbestellen.

Die Tracklist des "Individual Thought Patterns"-Re-Releases:

LP1
01. Overactive Imagination 
02. In Human Form 
03. Jealousy 
04. Trapped In A Corner 
05. Mentally Blind 
06. Individual Thought Patterns 
07. Destiny 
08. Out Of Touch 
09. The Philosopher

LP2
01. Leprosy (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
02. Suicide Machine (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
03. Living Monstrosity (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
04. Overactive Imagination (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993 )
05. Flattening of Emotions (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
06. Within The Mind (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
07. Lack of Comprehension (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
08. Zombie Ritual (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993) 
09. The Exorcist (Studio Outtake)


