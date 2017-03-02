Earache Records starten "Vinyl On Demand"-Service

Earache Records haben einen "Vinyl On Demand"-Shop eröffnet, bei dem ihr die Möglichkeit habt, mitzubestimmen, welche Old-School-Platten aus dem Backkatalog erneut auf Vinyl aufgelegt werden. Aus der untenstehenden Liste könnt ihr eure Favoriten vorbestellen. Wenn es mehr als 500 Vorbesteller für eine Platte gibt, wird sie wieder aufgelegt und euch umgehend nach Hause geliefert. Sollten sich keine 500 Vorbesteller für euren Favoriten finden, müsst ihr natürlich auch nichts bezahlen. Alle Einzelheiten erfahrt ihr auf der offiziellen Homepage der "Vinyl On Demand"-Aktion.
Die Liste der Platten:
Akercocke - Antichrist
Anal Cunt - I Like It When You Die
Anata - The Conductor's Departure
Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph/Spearhead
Brutal Truth - Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses
Cadaver - In Pains
Cathedral - Endtyme
Cathedral - Forest of Equilibrium
Filthy Christians - Mean
Fudge Tunnel - Hate Songs in E Minor
Godflesh - Us and Them
Hate Eternal - Conquering the Throne
Morbid Angel - Formulas Fatal to the Flesh
Morbid Angel - Heretic
Municipal Waste - The Art of Partying
Napalm Death - Fear, Emptiness, Despair
Napalm Death - Words from the Exit Wound
Nocturnus - The Key
Oceano - Ascendants
OLD - Old Lady Drivers
Scorn - Evanescence
The Haunted - The Haunted Made Me Do It
Unseen Terror - Human Error
Vader - The Ultimate Incantation
Woods of Ypres - Woods 4: The Green Album