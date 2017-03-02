02.03.2017 14:33

Earache Records starten "Vinyl On Demand"-Service

Starten eine "Vinyl On Demand"-Aktion: Earache Records

Earache Records haben einen "Vinyl On Demand"-Shop eröffnet, bei dem ihr die Möglichkeit habt, mitzubestimmen, welche Old-School-Platten aus dem Backkatalog erneut auf Vinyl aufgelegt werden. Aus der untenstehenden Liste könnt ihr eure Favoriten vorbestellen. Wenn es mehr als 500 Vorbesteller für eine Platte gibt, wird sie wieder aufgelegt und euch umgehend nach Hause geliefert. Sollten sich keine 500 Vorbesteller für euren Favoriten finden, müsst ihr natürlich auch nichts bezahlen. Alle Einzelheiten erfahrt ihr auf der offiziellen Homepage der "Vinyl On Demand"-Aktion.



Die Liste der Platten:



Akercocke - Antichrist

Anal Cunt - I Like It When You Die

Anata - The Conductor's Departure

Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph/Spearhead

Brutal Truth - Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses

Cadaver - In Pains

Cathedral - Endtyme

Cathedral - Forest of Equilibrium

Filthy Christians - Mean

Fudge Tunnel - Hate Songs in E Minor

Godflesh - Us and Them

Hate Eternal - Conquering the Throne

Morbid Angel - Formulas Fatal to the Flesh

Morbid Angel - Heretic

Municipal Waste - The Art of Partying

Napalm Death - Fear, Emptiness, Despair

Napalm Death - Words from the Exit Wound

Nocturnus - The Key

Oceano - Ascendants

OLD - Old Lady Drivers

Scorn - Evanescence

The Haunted - The Haunted Made Me Do It

Unseen Terror - Human Error

Vader - The Ultimate Incantation

Woods of Ypres - Woods 4: The Green Album



