Seether: 'Poison The Parish'-Album kommt im Mai, 'Let You Down'-Video veröffentlicht

SEETHER versorgen euch am 12. Mai mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum "Poison The Parish", das über Canine Riot Records in die Läden kommt und der Band zufolge "eines der härtesten und emotionalsten Werke ihrer Karriere" ist. Das Video zum Track 'Let You Down' könnt ihr euch als kleines Appetithäppchen weiter unten anschauen.
"Poison The Parish" wurde im Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee aufgenommen und von Frontmann Shaun Morgan produziert.
Hier ist die "Poison The Parish"-Tracklist:
01. Stoke The Fire
02. Betray And Degrade
03. Something Else
04. I'll Survive
05. Let You Down
06. Against the Wall
07. Let Me Heal
08. Saviours
09. Nothing Left
10. Count Me Out
11. Emotionless
12. Sell My Soul
Film an für 'Let You Down'!