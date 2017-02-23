23.02.2017 15:41

Seether: 'Poison The Parish'-Album kommt im Mai, 'Let You Down'-Video veröffentlicht

Seethers neuster Streich: "Poison The Parish"

SEETHER versorgen euch am 12. Mai mit ihrem siebten Studioalbum "Poison The Parish", das über Canine Riot Records in die Läden kommt und der Band zufolge "eines der härtesten und emotionalsten Werke ihrer Karriere" ist. Das Video zum Track 'Let You Down' könnt ihr euch als kleines Appetithäppchen weiter unten anschauen.



"Poison The Parish" wurde im Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee aufgenommen und von Frontmann Shaun Morgan produziert.



Hier ist die "Poison The Parish"-Tracklist:



01. Stoke The Fire

02. Betray And Degrade

03. Something Else

04. I'll Survive

05. Let You Down

06. Against the Wall

07. Let Me Heal

08. Saviours

09. Nothing Left

10. Count Me Out

11. Emotionless

12. Sell My Soul



Film an für 'Let You Down'!