17.02.2017 19:24

Body Count: 'No Lives Matter'-Video veröffentlicht

Mit neuem Album am Start: Body Count

BODY COUNT packen das Video zu 'No Lives Matter' von ihrer kommenden Platte "Bloodlust" für euch aus. Das Album von Fronter Ice-T und Co. erscheint am 31. März via Century Media und wurde mit Produzent Will Putney aufgenommen. Als Gäste sind auf der Scheibe Max Cavalera (SOULFLY), Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD) und Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH) zu hören, außerdem coverten BODY COUNT die SLAYER-Songs 'Raining Blood' und 'Postmortem'.



Die "Bloodlust"-Tracklist:



01. Civil War (feat. Dave Mustaine)

02. The Ski Mask Way

03. This Is Why We Ride

04. All Love Is Lost (feat. Max Cavalera)

05. Raining Blood / Postmortem (SLAYER-Medley)

06. God, Please Believe Me

07. Walk With Me… (feat. Randy Blythe)

08. Here I Go Again

09. No Lives Matter

10. Bloodlust

11. Black Hoodie

Das Video zu 'No Lives Matter' könnt ihr bei Vevo sehen. Viel Spaß!