24.01.2017 16:00

Dodecahedron feiern 'Tetrahedron - The Culling From The Unwanted From The Earth'-Premiere

Ab 17. März in den Läden: "kwintessens"

DODECAHEDRON versorgen euch am 17 März via Season of Mist mit einer neuen Ladung Extreme-Dark-Metal in Form ihres Albums "kwintessens" - bereits heute präsentieren die Jungs aus den Niederlanden bei uns ihren brandneuen Track 'Tetrahedron - The Culling From The Unwanted From The Earth' als Vorgeschmack. Wenn euch die Nummer gefällt, könnt ihr "kwintessens" an dieser Stelle ordern. Alle Infos zu DODECAHEDRON und ihrem zweiten Langspieler findet ihr bei Facebook.



DODECAHEDRON sind:



M. Eikenaar - Vocals

M. Nienhuis - Gitarre, Komposition

J. Bonis: Gitarre

Y. Terwisscha van Scheltinga: Bass

J. Barendregt: Drums



Die "kwintessens"-Tracklist:



1. Prelude

2. TETRAHEDRON - The Culling of the Unwanted from the Earth

3. HEXAHEDRON - Tilling the Human Soil

4. Interlude

5. OCTAHEDRON - Harbinger

6. DODECAHEDRON - An Ill-Defined Air of Otherness

7. Finale

8. ICOSAHEDRON - The Death of Your Body



Viel Spaß mit Tetrahedron - The Culling From The Unwanted From The Earth'!