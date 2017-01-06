Black Anvil: 'Ultra' im Stream
06.01.2017 12:23

Black Star Riders: 'Testify Or Say Goodbye'-Clip ist online

Black Star Riders

Stehen mit "Heavy Fire" in den Startlöchern: Black Star Riders

BLACK STAR RIDERS lassen am 3. Februar ihre neue Platte "Heavy Fire" auf euch los, schüren aber heute schon mit dem Video zu 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' eure Neugier. Frontmann Ricky Warwick kommentiert die Nummer:

"Power, glory, rock n roll with a whole lotta soul...
You gotta testify or say goodbye
Tell me no secrets, tell me no lies
Get up on the stand look me straight in the eye
You gotta testify or say goodbye ... Das sagt doch wirklich schon alles!"

Die "Heavy Fire"-Tracklist:

1. Heavy Fire
2. When The Night Comes In
3. Dancing With The Wrong Girl
4. Who Rides The Tiger
5. Cold War Love
6. Testify Or Say Goodbye
7. Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed
8. True Blue Kid
9. Ticket To Rise
10. Letting Go Of Me

Bonus-Track (Limited Edition Digibook)
11. Fade

 

Rock Hard Author Alexandra Michels



