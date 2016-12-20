Luca Turilli's Rhapsody: 'Dark Fate Of Atlantis'-Live-Video im Stream

Luca Turilli's RHAPSODY haben am 9. Dezember ihre Scheibe "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live" veröffentlicht, die sie euch mit dem Video zur Live-Version ihres Songs 'Dark Fate Of Atlantis' schmackhaft machen möchten. Das Package enthält neben einem Live-Doppelalbum auch die aktuelle Studioplatte "Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus" im neuen Klangformat Dolby Atmos.
Die "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live"-Tracklist:
"Prometheus - The Dolby Atmos Experience" (Audio-Blu-ray):
01. Nova Genesis (Ad Splendorem Angeli Triumphantis)
02. Il Cigno Nero
03. Rosenkreuz (The Rose And The Cross)
04. Anahata
05. Il Tempo Degli Dei
06. One Ring To Rule Them All
07. Notturno
08. Prometheus
09. King Solomon And The 72 Names Of God
10. Yggdrasil
11. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall Part II: Codex Nemesis
"Cinematic And Live":
CD1
01. Nova Genesis
02. Il Cigno Nero [Reloaded]
03. Rosenkreuz (The Rose And The Cross)
04. Land Of Immortals
05. Aenigma
06. War Of The Universe
07. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall [Auszug]
08. Excalibur
09. The Ancient Forest Of Elves
10. Son Of Pain
11. Prometheus
12. Drum Solo
13. Knightrider Of Doom
14. Warrior's Pride
CD2
01. The Astral Convergence
02. The Pride Of The Tyrant
03. Tormento E Passione
04. Demonheart
05. Bass Solo
06. Warrior Of Ice
07. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall Part II - Of Psyche And Archetypes
08. Dark Fate Of Atlantis
09. Dawn Of Victory
10. Quantum X
11. Ascending To Infinity
12. Emerald Sword
13. Finale