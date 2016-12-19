19.12.2016 20:10

Annihilator: 'Sounds Good To Me'-Akustikvideo veröffentlicht

Enthält zwei CDs und eine DVD: "Triple Threat" von Annihilator

ANNIHILATOR präsentieren mit 'Sounds Good To Me' einen Clip von ihrem Release "Triple Threat", das am 27. Januar veröffentlicht wird und ein Live-Akustikset, aufgenommen in Vancouver, eine Live-CD des Auftritts beim Bang Your Head!!! 2016 sowie eine Video-Dokumentation und Bonusmaterial enthält.



Die Tracklist der "Triple Threat"-Live-CDs:



Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions



01. Sounds Good To Me

02. Bad Child

03. Innnocent Eyes

04. Snake In The Grass

05. Fantastic Things

06. Holding On

07. Stonewall

08. In The Blood

09. Crystal Ann

10. Phoenix Rising



Live At The Bang Your Head!!! Festival

01. King Of The Kill

02. No Way Out

03. Creepin’ Again

04. Set The World On Fire

05. W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)

06. Never, Neverland

07. Bliss

08. Second To None

09. Refresh The Demon

10. Alison Hell

11. Phantasmagoria

12. Crystal Ann

13. Phoenix Rising