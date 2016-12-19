Annihilator: 'Sounds Good To Me'-Akustikvideo veröffentlicht

ANNIHILATOR präsentieren mit 'Sounds Good To Me' einen Clip von ihrem Release "Triple Threat", das am 27. Januar veröffentlicht wird und ein Live-Akustikset, aufgenommen in Vancouver, eine Live-CD des Auftritts beim Bang Your Head!!! 2016 sowie eine Video-Dokumentation und Bonusmaterial enthält.
Die Tracklist der "Triple Threat"-Live-CDs:
Unplugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions
01. Sounds Good To Me
02. Bad Child
03. Innnocent Eyes
04. Snake In The Grass
05. Fantastic Things
06. Holding On
07. Stonewall
08. In The Blood
09. Crystal Ann
10. Phoenix Rising
Live At The Bang Your Head!!! Festival
01. King Of The Kill
02. No Way Out
03. Creepin’ Again
04. Set The World On Fire
05. W.T.Y.D. (Welcome To Your Death)
06. Never, Neverland
07. Bliss
08. Second To None
09. Refresh The Demon
10. Alison Hell
11. Phantasmagoria
12. Crystal Ann
13. Phoenix Rising