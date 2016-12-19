19.12.2016 19:59

Eternal Idol: 'Awake In Orion'-Video ist online

Haben am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt veröffentlicht: Eternal Idol

ETERNAL IDOL haben ein Video zu ihrem Song 'Awake In Orion' gedreht, das euch Fabio Lione (ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE) und Co. natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen. Das Debütalbum der Italiener, "The Unrevealed Secret", ist am 2. Dezember via Frontiers Music erschienen.



"The Unrevealed Secret"-Tracklist:



01. Evil Tears

02. Another Night Comes

03. Awake in Orion

04. Is The Answer Far From God?

05. Blinded

06. Sad Words Unvailed

07. Desidia

08. Hall Of Sins

09. Feels Like I'm Dying

10. A Song In The Wind

11. Stormy Days

12. Beyond