Eternal Idol: 'Awake In Orion'-Video ist online

Eternal Idol

Haben am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt veröffentlicht: Eternal Idol

ETERNAL IDOL haben ein Video zu ihrem Song 'Awake In Orion' gedreht, das euch Fabio Lione (ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE) und Co. natürlich nicht vorenthalten wollen. Das Debütalbum der Italiener, "The Unrevealed Secret", ist am 2. Dezember via Frontiers Music erschienen.

"The Unrevealed Secret"-Tracklist:

01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awake in Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond

 

