Deserted Fear: 'The Carnage' im Stream
Heftvorstellung Rock Hard Vol. 356
16.12.2016 15:38

Judas Priest: "Turbo" erscheint im Februar als remasterte 3CD-Version

Judas Priest - "Turbo"

Remastered inklusive zwei Live-CDs: "Turbo" von Judas Priest

JUDAS PRIEST bringen ihre zehnte Studioplatte "Turbo" am 3. Februar via Sony Music als remasterte Triple-CD und 150g-Vinyl neu raus. Neben der Original-Scheibe enthält das Package auch zwei bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Alben, die 1986 in der Kemper Arena in Kansas aufgenommen wurden.

Die "Turbo: Remastered"-Tracklist:

Disc One - Turbo: Remastered
  

01. Turbo Lover
 02. Locked In 
03. Private Property 
04. Parental Guidance 
05. Rock You All Around The World
06. Out In The Cold 
07. Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days 
08. Hot For Love 
09. Reckless

Disc Two - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

01. Out In The Cold
 02. Locked In
 03. Heading Out To The Highway
 04. Metal Gods 
05. Breaking The Law 
06. Love Bites
 07. Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
 08. The Sentinel
 09. Private Property
 10. Desert Plains
 11. Rock You All Around The World

Disc Three - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

01. The Hellion
 02. Electric Eye
 03. Turbo Lover
 04. Freewheel Burning
 05. Victim Of Changes
 06. The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)
 07. Living After Midnight
 08. You've Got Another Thing Coming
 09. Hell Bent For Leather

Rock Hard Author Alexandra Michels



In Verbindung stehende Artikel:
Judas Priest nehmen im Januar ihr neues Album auf - 03.11.2016
Judas Priest: Unveröffentliche Demo-Ausschnitte auf Al Atkins "Reloaded"-Album - 19.10.2016
Judas Priest: Video von Rob Halfords Ohio-Auftritt mit Babymetal ist online - 19.07.2016
Judas Priest nehmen ein neues Album auf - 20.06.2016
Judas Priest: Rob Halford war Gastredner bei Business-Seminar in Schweden - 31.05.2016
Zurück zu: Newsarchiv
 
 