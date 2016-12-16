16.12.2016 15:38

Judas Priest: "Turbo" erscheint im Februar als remasterte 3CD-Version

Remastered inklusive zwei Live-CDs: "Turbo" von Judas Priest

JUDAS PRIEST bringen ihre zehnte Studioplatte "Turbo" am 3. Februar via Sony Music als remasterte Triple-CD und 150g-Vinyl neu raus. Neben der Original-Scheibe enthält das Package auch zwei bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Alben, die 1986 in der Kemper Arena in Kansas aufgenommen wurden.



Die "Turbo: Remastered"-Tracklist:



Disc One - Turbo: Remastered



01. Turbo Lover

02. Locked In

03. Private Property

04. Parental Guidance

05. Rock You All Around The World

06. Out In The Cold

07. Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days

08. Hot For Love

09. Reckless

Disc Two - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

01. Out In The Cold

02. Locked In

03. Heading Out To The Highway

04. Metal Gods

05. Breaking The Law

06. Love Bites

07. Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

08. The Sentinel

09. Private Property

10. Desert Plains

11. Rock You All Around The World

Disc Three - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

01. The Hellion

02. Electric Eye

03. Turbo Lover

04. Freewheel Burning

05. Victim Of Changes

06. The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)

07. Living After Midnight

08. You've Got Another Thing Coming

09. Hell Bent For Leather