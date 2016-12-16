Judas Priest: "Turbo" erscheint im Februar als remasterte 3CD-Version

JUDAS PRIEST bringen ihre zehnte Studioplatte "Turbo" am 3. Februar via Sony Music als remasterte Triple-CD und 150g-Vinyl neu raus. Neben der Original-Scheibe enthält das Package auch zwei bisher unveröffentlichte Live-Alben, die 1986 in der Kemper Arena in Kansas aufgenommen wurden.
Die "Turbo: Remastered"-Tracklist:
Disc One - Turbo: Remastered
01. Turbo Lover
02. Locked In
03. Private Property
04. Parental Guidance
05. Rock You All Around The World
06. Out In The Cold
07. Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days
08. Hot For Love
09. Reckless
Disc Two - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City
01. Out In The Cold
02. Locked In
03. Heading Out To The Highway
04. Metal Gods
05. Breaking The Law
06. Love Bites
07. Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
08. The Sentinel
09. Private Property
10. Desert Plains
11. Rock You All Around The World
Disc Three - Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City
01. The Hellion
02. Electric Eye
03. Turbo Lover
04. Freewheel Burning
05. Victim Of Changes
06. The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)
07. Living After Midnight
08. You've Got Another Thing Coming
09. Hell Bent For Leather