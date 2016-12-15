15.12.2016 11:18

Unruly Child streamen 'The Only One'

Legen wieder zusammen los: Unruly Child

UNRULY CHILD stellen euch mit 'The Only One' die erste Single von ihrer kommenden Scheibe "Can't Go Home" vor. Erscheinen wird das Album der Rocker am 24. Februar über Frontiers Music. "Anfang 2016 beschlossen wir, es noch mal mit allen fünf UNRULY CHILD-Mitgliedern zu versuchen", so Keyboarder Guy Allison. "Das neue Album ist inzwischen meine Lieblingsscheibe mit UNRULY CHILD-Songs. Wirklich wahr!"



Die "Can't Go Home"-Tracklist:



01. The Only One

02. Four Eleven

03. Driving Into The Future

04. Get On Top

05. See If She Floats

06. She Can't Go Home

07. Point Of View

08. Ice Cold Sunshine

09. When Love Is Here

10. Sunlit Sky

11. Someday Somehow

UNRULY CHILD sind:

Marcie Free - Gesang

Bruce Gowdy - Gitarre

Guy Allison - Keyboards

Larry Antonino - Bass

Jay Schellen - Drums