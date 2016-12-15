Jack Russell's Great White: 'She Moves Me' im Stream
15.12.2016 11:18

Unruly Child streamen 'The Only One'

Unruly Child

Legen wieder zusammen los: Unruly Child

UNRULY CHILD stellen euch mit 'The Only One' die erste Single von ihrer kommenden Scheibe "Can't Go Home" vor. Erscheinen wird das Album der Rocker am 24. Februar über Frontiers Music. "Anfang 2016 beschlossen wir, es noch mal mit allen fünf UNRULY CHILD-Mitgliedern zu versuchen", so Keyboarder Guy Allison. "Das neue Album ist inzwischen meine Lieblingsscheibe mit UNRULY CHILD-Songs. Wirklich wahr!"

Die "Can't Go Home"-Tracklist:

01. The Only One 
02. Four Eleven 
03. Driving Into The Future 
04. Get On Top 
05. See If She Floats 
06. She Can't Go Home 
07. Point Of View 
08. Ice Cold Sunshine 
09. When Love Is Here 
10. Sunlit Sky 
11. Someday Somehow

  UNRULY CHILD sind:

Marcie Free - Gesang 
Bruce Gowdy - Gitarre
 Guy Allison - Keyboards 
Larry Antonino - Bass 
Jay Schellen - Drums

 

Rock Hard Author Alexandra Michels



