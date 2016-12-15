Unruly Child streamen 'The Only One'

UNRULY CHILD stellen euch mit 'The Only One' die erste Single von ihrer kommenden Scheibe "Can't Go Home" vor. Erscheinen wird das Album der Rocker am 24. Februar über Frontiers Music. "Anfang 2016 beschlossen wir, es noch mal mit allen fünf UNRULY CHILD-Mitgliedern zu versuchen", so Keyboarder Guy Allison. "Das neue Album ist inzwischen meine Lieblingsscheibe mit UNRULY CHILD-Songs. Wirklich wahr!"
Die "Can't Go Home"-Tracklist:
01. The Only One
02. Four Eleven
03. Driving Into The Future
04. Get On Top
05. See If She Floats
06. She Can't Go Home
07. Point Of View
08. Ice Cold Sunshine
09. When Love Is Here
10. Sunlit Sky
11. Someday Somehow
UNRULY CHILD sind:
Marcie Free - Gesang
Bruce Gowdy - Gitarre
Guy Allison - Keyboards
Larry Antonino - Bass
Jay Schellen - Drums