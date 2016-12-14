Darkest Hour: "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora"-Album kommt im März

DARKEST HOUR legen am 10. März via Southern Lord Recordings ihr neuntes Studioalbum namens "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora" vor. Die Platte umfasst zwölf Songs und wurde mit einer Crowdfunding-Kampagne finanziert. Als Produzenten konnte die Metalcore-Combo Kurt Ballou gewinnen. Das Cover-Artwork von Shaun Beaudry könnt ihr bereits jetzt nebenstehend begutachten.
Die "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora"-Tracklist:
01. Knife In The Safe Room
02. This Is The Truth
03. Timeless Numbers
04. None Of This Is The Truth
05. The Flesh & The Flowers Of Death
06. Those Who Survived
07. Another Headless Ruler Of The Used
08. Widowed
09. Enter Oblivion
10. The Last Of The Monuments
11. In The Name Of Us All
12. Beneath It Sleeps