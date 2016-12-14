14.12.2016 09:43

Darkest Hour: "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora"-Album kommt im März

Finanzierten ihr neues Album per Crowdfunding: Darkest Hour

DARKEST HOUR legen am 10. März via Southern Lord Recordings ihr neuntes Studioalbum namens "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora" vor. Die Platte umfasst zwölf Songs und wurde mit einer Crowdfunding-Kampagne finanziert. Als Produzenten konnte die Metalcore-Combo Kurt Ballou gewinnen. Das Cover-Artwork von Shaun Beaudry könnt ihr bereits jetzt nebenstehend begutachten.



Die "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora"-Tracklist:



01. Knife In The Safe Room

02. This Is The Truth

03. Timeless Numbers

04. None Of This Is The Truth

05. The Flesh & The Flowers Of Death

06. Those Who Survived

07. Another Headless Ruler Of The Used

08. Widowed

09. Enter Oblivion

10. The Last Of The Monuments

11. In The Name Of Us All

12. Beneath It Sleeps