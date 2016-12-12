Place Vendome: 'Welcome To The Edge'-Lyric-Clip veröffentlicht

PLACE VENDOME veröffentlichen am 24. Februar ihr neues Album "Close To The Sun" via Frontiers Music. Bereits heute präsentiert das Projekt um Frontmann Michel Kiske (UNISONIC, AVANTASIA, ex-HELLOWEEN) den Lyric-Clip zum Song 'Welcome To The Edge'. Produziert wurde das Album von Dennis Ward (UNISONIC), der auch Bass spielte und die Backing Vocals übernahm.
Die "Close To The Sun"-Tracklist:
01. Close To The Sun
02. Welcome To The Edge
03. Hereafter
04. Strong
05. Across The Times
06. Riding The Ghost
07. Light Before The Dark
08. Falling Star
09. Breathing
10. Yesterday Is Gone
11. Helen
12. Distant Skies