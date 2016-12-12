12.12.2016 19:05

Place Vendome: 'Welcome To The Edge'-Lyric-Clip veröffentlicht

Place Vendomes neues Album: "Close To The Sun"

PLACE VENDOME veröffentlichen am 24. Februar ihr neues Album "Close To The Sun" via Frontiers Music. Bereits heute präsentiert das Projekt um Frontmann Michel Kiske (UNISONIC, AVANTASIA, ex-HELLOWEEN) den Lyric-Clip zum Song 'Welcome To The Edge'. Produziert wurde das Album von Dennis Ward (UNISONIC), der auch Bass spielte und die Backing Vocals übernahm.



Die "Close To The Sun"-Tracklist:



01. Close To The Sun

02. Welcome To The Edge

03. Hereafter

04. Strong

05. Across The Times

06. Riding The Ghost

07. Light Before The Dark

08. Falling Star

09. Breathing

10. Yesterday Is Gone

11. Helen

12. Distant Skies