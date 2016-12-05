05.12.2016 11:58

Clutch: professioneller Video-Mitschnitt aus Wacken online

Live und in Farbe: Clutchs Gig in Wacken steht zum Streamen bereit

Das komplette Liveset von CLUTCHs Auftritt beim diesjährigen Wacken-Open-Air steht zum Streamen bei Youtube bereit.

Die Band hat in Wacken die folgenden Songs gespielt:



01. Who Wants To Rock?

02. X-Ray Visions

03. Firebirds!

04. Sea Of Destruction

05. Burning Beard

06. Son Of Virginia

07. Cypress Grove

08. Earth Rocker

09. Sucker For The Witch

10. The Regulator

11. Gravel Road

12. A Quick Death In Texas

13. Your Love Is Incarceration

14. D.C. Sound Attack!

15. A Shogun Named Marcus

16. Electric Worry / One Eye Dollar







