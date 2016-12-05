Metallica: Making-Of Videos zu 'ManUNkind' und 'Confusion'
Clutch: professioneller Video-Mitschnitt aus Wacken online

Clutch Wacken

Live und in Farbe: Clutchs Gig in Wacken steht zum Streamen bereit

Das komplette Liveset von CLUTCHs Auftritt beim diesjährigen Wacken-Open-Air steht zum Streamen bei Youtube bereit.

Die Band hat in Wacken die folgenden Songs gespielt:

01. Who Wants To Rock? 
02. X-Ray Visions 
03. Firebirds! 
04. Sea Of Destruction
 05. Burning Beard 
06. Son Of Virginia 
07. Cypress Grove 
08. Earth Rocker 
09. Sucker For The Witch
 10. The Regulator
 11. Gravel Road 
12. A Quick Death In Texas 
13. Your Love Is Incarceration 
14. D.C. Sound Attack! 
15. A Shogun Named Marcus 
16. Electric Worry / One Eye Dollar



 

 

Ronny Bittner



