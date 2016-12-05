Clutch: professioneller Video-Mitschnitt aus Wacken online

Das komplette Liveset von CLUTCHs Auftritt beim diesjährigen Wacken-Open-Air steht zum Streamen bei Youtube bereit.
Die Band hat in Wacken die folgenden Songs gespielt:
01. Who Wants To Rock?
02. X-Ray Visions
03. Firebirds!
04. Sea Of Destruction
05. Burning Beard
06. Son Of Virginia
07. Cypress Grove
08. Earth Rocker
09. Sucker For The Witch
10. The Regulator
11. Gravel Road
12. A Quick Death In Texas
13. Your Love Is Incarceration
14. D.C. Sound Attack!
15. A Shogun Named Marcus
16. Electric Worry / One Eye Dollar