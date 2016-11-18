18.11.2016 10:26

Iron Reagan streamen 'A Dying World'

Liefern euch neues Soundmaterial: Iron Reagan

IRON REAGAN bieten euch mit dem Song 'A Dying World' ein Appetithäppchen von der kommenden Platte "Crossover Ministry" an. Am 3. Februar 2017 erscheint das Album bei Relapse Records. Gitarrist Phil Hall produzierte das Werk, den Mix übernahm Kurt Ballou.



Die "Crossover Ministry"-Tracklist:



1. A Dying World

2. You Never Learn

3. Grim Business

4. Dead With My Friends

5. No Sell

6. Condition Evolution

7. Fuck the Neighbors

8. Power of the Skull

9. Crossover Ministry

10. More War

11. Blatant Violence

12. Parents of Tomorrow

13. Bleed the Fifth

14. Megachurch

15. Shame Spiral

16. Dogsnotgods

17. Eat or be Eaten

18. Twist Your Fate