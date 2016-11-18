Iron Reagan streamen 'A Dying World'

IRON REAGAN bieten euch mit dem Song 'A Dying World' ein Appetithäppchen von der kommenden Platte "Crossover Ministry" an. Am 3. Februar 2017 erscheint das Album bei Relapse Records. Gitarrist Phil Hall produzierte das Werk, den Mix übernahm Kurt Ballou.
Die "Crossover Ministry"-Tracklist:
1. A Dying World
2. You Never Learn
3. Grim Business
4. Dead With My Friends
5. No Sell
6. Condition Evolution
7. Fuck the Neighbors
8. Power of the Skull
9. Crossover Ministry
10. More War
11. Blatant Violence
12. Parents of Tomorrow
13. Bleed the Fifth
14. Megachurch
15. Shame Spiral
16. Dogsnotgods
17. Eat or be Eaten
18. Twist Your Fate