18.11.2016 10:26

Iron Reagan streamen 'A Dying World'

Iron Reagan

Liefern euch neues Soundmaterial: Iron Reagan

IRON REAGAN bieten euch mit dem Song 'A Dying World' ein Appetithäppchen von der kommenden Platte "Crossover Ministry" an. Am 3. Februar 2017 erscheint das Album bei Relapse Records. Gitarrist Phil Hall produzierte das Werk, den Mix übernahm Kurt Ballou.

Die "Crossover Ministry"-Tracklist:

1. A Dying World
2. You Never Learn 
3. Grim Business  
4. Dead With My Friends 
5. No Sell  
6. Condition Evolution  
7. Fuck the Neighbors  
8. Power of the Skull
9. Crossover Ministry 
10. More War  
11. Blatant Violence  
12. Parents of  Tomorrow   
13. Bleed the Fifth  
14. Megachurch 
15. Shame Spiral  
16. Dogsnotgods 
17. Eat or be Eaten 
18. Twist Your Fate 

 

Rock Hard Author Alexandra Michels



