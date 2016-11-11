Kreator veröffentlichen 'Gods Of Violence'-Lyrics und Fotos vom Videodreh

KREATOR haben zum Titelsong ihres kommenden Albums "Gods Of Violence" ein Video mit der Prouktionsfirma Grupa13 gedreht und zeigen euch erste Bilder vom Shooting (s.u.). Frontmann Mille Petrozza verrät:
"Wir haben gemeinsam mit Grupa13 eine umwerfende Video-Trilogy für unser kommendes Album vorbereitet. Wir halten sie für die wohl kreativsten Künstler in Sachen Surreale Videokunst. Die Story ist direkt mit dem Konzept unseres Albums verbunden und der erste Clip visualisiert die Geburt des KREATOR-Dämons. Haltet die Augen offen, der Clip wird schon bald veröffentlicht!"
Der 'Gods Of Violence'-Songtext:
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
Rise God of violence in immortal majesty
The forces of seperatists to arms
Malicious titans and the fear their words can breed
The one commandment echoe forth as clouds of drones attack
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
Rise of usurpers, indestructible regimes
And in times of war destroyers of hope
Kings of the Earth inject the core of the doctrine
Conflict yield to degradate the strongest minds of all
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive
Dehumanizing killing spree, supported by technology
Women, children everyone will die
Praying there must come a day, the spark of peace enflames again
Heaven through the world into their lives
Protectors of the masterplan, waken darker sides of men
Instigate the war for all to see
Collateral damage in their name posse of luciferian
Commanders of satanic liberty liberty
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL
WE SHALL KILL- All as one
WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won
WE SHALL KILL - Until we die
As the GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE
GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive