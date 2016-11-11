11.11.2016 17:15

Kreator veröffentlichen 'Gods Of Violence'-Lyrics und Fotos vom Videodreh

Haben ein Video zu 'Gods Of Violence' gedreht: Kreator

KREATOR haben zum Titelsong ihres kommenden Albums "Gods Of Violence" ein Video mit der Prouktionsfirma Grupa13 gedreht und zeigen euch erste Bilder vom Shooting (s.u.). Frontmann Mille Petrozza verrät:



"Wir haben gemeinsam mit Grupa13 eine umwerfende Video-Trilogy für unser kommendes Album vorbereitet. Wir halten sie für die wohl kreativsten Künstler in Sachen Surreale Videokunst. Die Story ist direkt mit dem Konzept unseres Albums verbunden und der erste Clip visualisiert die Geburt des KREATOR-Dämons. Haltet die Augen offen, der Clip wird schon bald veröffentlicht!"



Der 'Gods Of Violence'-Songtext:



WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL



Rise God of violence in immortal majesty

The forces of seperatists to arms

Malicious titans and the fear their words can breed

The one commandment echoe forth as clouds of drones attack



WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL



Rise of usurpers, indestructible regimes

And in times of war destroyers of hope

Kings of the Earth inject the core of the doctrine

Conflict yield to degradate the strongest minds of all



WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive



WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive



Dehumanizing killing spree, supported by technology

Women, children everyone will die

Praying there must come a day, the spark of peace enflames again

Heaven through the world into their lives

Protectors of the masterplan, waken darker sides of men

Instigate the war for all to see

Collateral damage in their name posse of luciferian

Commanders of satanic liberty liberty



WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL

WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL WE SHALL KILL

WE SHALL KILL- All as one

WE SHALL KILL – These battles can be won

WE SHALL KILL - Until we die



As the GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE

GODS OF VIOLENCE come alive