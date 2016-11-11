11.11.2016 16:29

Eternal Idol: 'A Song In The Wind' im Stream

Fabio Lione startet mit Eternal Idol neu durch

ETERNAL IDOL, die neue Band um Frontmann Fabio Lione (ANGRA, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE), streamt zum Wochenende für euch den neuen Track 'A Song In The Wind'. Am 2. Dezember veröffentlichen die Italiener via Frontiers Music ihr Debütalbum "The Unrevealed Secret", auf dem dieser und elf weitere Songs vertreten sind.



"Ich denke, es ist an der Zeit, der Welt mit dieser fantastischen neuen Band eine andere Seite von mir zu zeigen", so Lione. Das Album wurde im Sommer aufgenommen und von Gitarrist Nick Savio produziert. Simone Mularoni (u.a. DGM, SUNSTORM) übernahm den Mix.



"The Unrevealed Secret"-Tracklist:



01. Evil Tears

02. Another Night Comes

03. Awake in Orion

04. Is The Answer Far From God?

05. Blinded

06. Sad Words Unvailed

07. Desidia

08. Hall Of Sins

09. Feels Like I'm Dying

10. A Song In The Wind

11. Stormy Days

12. Beyond



ETERNAL IDOL sind:



Fabio Lione - Gesang

Giorgia Colleluori - Gesang

Nick Savio - Gitarre, Keyboards

Camillo Colleluori - Drums

Andrea Buratto - Bass