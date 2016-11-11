Eternal Idol: 'A Song In The Wind' im Stream

ETERNAL IDOL, die neue Band um Frontmann Fabio Lione (ANGRA, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE), streamt zum Wochenende für euch den neuen Track 'A Song In The Wind'. Am 2. Dezember veröffentlichen die Italiener via Frontiers Music ihr Debütalbum "The Unrevealed Secret", auf dem dieser und elf weitere Songs vertreten sind.
"Ich denke, es ist an der Zeit, der Welt mit dieser fantastischen neuen Band eine andere Seite von mir zu zeigen", so Lione. Das Album wurde im Sommer aufgenommen und von Gitarrist Nick Savio produziert. Simone Mularoni (u.a. DGM, SUNSTORM) übernahm den Mix.
"The Unrevealed Secret"-Tracklist:
01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awake in Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond
ETERNAL IDOL sind:
Fabio Lione - Gesang
Giorgia Colleluori - Gesang
Nick Savio - Gitarre, Keyboards
Camillo Colleluori - Drums
Andrea Buratto - Bass