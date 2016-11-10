Nightwish: 'Alpenglow'-Clip von der "Vehicle Of Spirit"-Live-DVD veröffentlicht

NIGHTWISH veröffentlichen am 9. Dezember ihren Konzertfilm "Vehicle Of Spirit" und lassen euch jetzt schon in den Clip zu 'Alpenglow' reinschauen. Mitgeschnitten wurden für die DVD die Konzerte in London und Tampere auf der "Endless Forms Most Beautiful"-Tour 2015-2016.
Die Tracklist:
DVD 1 (The Wembley Show)
01. Shudder Before The Beautiful
02. Yours Is An Empty Hope
03. Ever Dream
04. Storytime
05. My Walden
06. While Your Lips Are Still Red
07. Élan
08. Weak Fantasy
09. 7 Days To The Wolves
10. Alpenglow
11. The Poet And The Pendulum
12. Nemo
13. I Want My Tears Back
14. Stargazers
15. Ghost Love Score
16. Last Ride Of The Day
17. The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD 2 (The Tampere Show)
01. Shudder Before The Beautiful
02. Yours Is An Empty Hope
03. Amaranth
04. She Is My Sin
05. Dark Chest Of Wonders
06. My Walden
07. The Islander
08. Élan
09. Weak Fantasy
10. Storytime
11. Endless Forms Most Beautiful
12. Alpenglow
13. Stargazers
14. Sleeping Sun
15. Ghost Love Score
16. Last Ride Of The Day
17. The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD 3 (Extras)
01. Weak Fantasy (Vancouver)
02. Nemo (Buenos Aires)
03. The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City)
04. Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu)
05. 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena)
06. Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock)
07. Sahara (Tampa Bay)
08. Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise)
09. Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko)
10. Élan (Sydney)
11. Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley