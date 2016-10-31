31.10.2016 11:52

Anaal Nathrakh streamen "The Whole Of The Law"-Album

Streamen ihre neue Platte: Anaal Nathrakh

ANAAL NATHRAKH stellen ihre aktuelle Scheibe "The Whole Of The Law" unten komplett im Stream vor. Seit dem 28. Oktober ist der Langspieler via Metal Blade zu haben. Ihre Scheibe beschreiben die Extreme-Metaller als "Soundtrack zum Armageddon, als akustische Essenz von Bosheit, Hass und Gewalt", also macht euch auf etwas gefasst!



Die "The Whole Of The Law"-Tracklist:



1. The Nameless Dread

2. Depravity Favours the Bold

3. Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion

4. We Will Fucking Kill You

5. …So We Can Die Happy

6. In Flagrante Delicto

7. And You Will Beg for Our Secrets

8. Extravaganza!

9. On Being a Slave

10. The Great Spectator

11. Of Horror, and the Black Shawls

12. Powerslave (Bonustrack)

13. Man at C&A (Bonustrack)