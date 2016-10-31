31.10.2016 11:11

Monte Pittman zeigen 'Guilty Pleasure'-Video

Rührt die Werbetrommel für sein neues Album: Monte Pittman

Monte Pittman versorgt euch mit seinem Video zum Track 'Guilty Pleasure' vom aktuellen Album "Inverted Grasp Of Balance". Die Hauptrolle in dem Clip, der im Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas gedreht wurde, spielt das Model Leanna Decker, Regie führte Vince Edwards.



Die "Inverted Grasp Of Balance"-Tracklist:



1. Panic Attack

2. Arisen in Broad Daylight

3. Guilty Pleasure

4. The Times Are Changing

5. Double Edged Sword

6. Cadabra

7. Pride Comes Before the Fall

8. California

9. Be Very Afraid

10. Obliterated

11. Skeleton Key

12. New Blood Keeps Us Alive