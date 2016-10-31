Monte Pittman zeigen 'Guilty Pleasure'-Video

Monte Pittman versorgt euch mit seinem Video zum Track 'Guilty Pleasure' vom aktuellen Album "Inverted Grasp Of Balance". Die Hauptrolle in dem Clip, der im Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas gedreht wurde, spielt das Model Leanna Decker, Regie führte Vince Edwards.
Die "Inverted Grasp Of Balance"-Tracklist:
1. Panic Attack
2. Arisen in Broad Daylight
3. Guilty Pleasure
4. The Times Are Changing
5. Double Edged Sword
6. Cadabra
7. Pride Comes Before the Fall
8. California
9. Be Very Afraid
10. Obliterated
11. Skeleton Key
12. New Blood Keeps Us Alive