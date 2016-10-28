28.10.2016 15:06

Luca Turilli's Rhapsody: "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live"-Trailer veröffentlicht

Erstmals in Dolby Atmos: "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live"

Luca Turilli's RHAPSODY veröffentlichen ihr Studioalbum "Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus" am 9. Dezember via Nuclear Blast im neuen Klangformat Dolby Atmos. Einen Trailer zu "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live" könnt ihr euch unten anschauen, um schon mal einen Eindruck der Neuerung zu gewinnen. Komplett wird das Album-Paket mit zwei neuen Live-CDs, die von Luca Turilli selbst und Alex Landenburg produziert wurden.



Die vollständige "Prometheus, The Dolby Atmos Experience + Cinematic And Live"-Tracklist:



Prometheus - The Dolby Atmos Experience« (Audio-Blu-ray!)



01. Nova Genesis (Ad Splendorem Angeli Triumphantis)

02. Il Cigno Nero

03. Rosenkreuz (The Rose And The Cross)

04. Anahata

05. Il Tempo Degli Dei

06. One Ring To Rule Them All

07. Notturno

08. Prometheus

09. King Solomon And The 72 Names Of God

10. Yggdrasil

11. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall Part II: Codex Nemesis



"Cinematic And Live":



CD1

01. Nova Genesis

02. Il Cigno Nero [Reloaded]

03. Rosenkreuz (The Rose And The Cross)

04. Land Of Immortals

05. Aenigma

06. War Of The Universe

07. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall [Auszug]

08. Excalibur

09. The Ancient Forest Of Elves

10. Son Of Pain

11. Prometheus

12. Drum Solo

13. Knightrider Of Doom

14. Warrior's Pride



CD2

01. The Astral Convergence

02. The Pride Of The Tyrant

03. Tormento E Passione

04. Demonheart

05. Bass Solo

06. Warrior Of Ice

07. Of Michael The Archangel And Lucifer's Fall Part II - Of Psyche And Archetypes

08. Dark Fate Of Atlantis

09. Dawn Of Victory

10. Quantum X

11. Ascending To Infinity

12. Emerald Sword

13. Finale