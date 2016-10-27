Poison: "Look What The Cat Dragged In" erscheint zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum als Picture-Disc

POISON feiern das 30-jährige Jubiläum ihres Erstlings "Look What The Cat Dragged In" mit einem Re-Release als Picture-Disc mit dem Original-Albumcover auf weißem Vinyl. Die Wiederveröffentlichung ist auf 1000 Exemplare limitiert und ausschließlich an dieser Stelle erhältlich.
Die "Look What The Cat Dragged In"-Tracklist:
Side A
01. Cry Tough
02. I Want Action
03. I Won't Forget You
04. Play Dirty
05. Look What The Cat Dragged In
Side B
06. Talk Dirty To Me
07. Want Some, Need Some
08. Blame It On You
09. #1 Bad Boy
10. Let Me Go To The Show