27.10.2016 10:22

Poison: "Look What The Cat Dragged In" erscheint zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum als Picture-Disc

Poison - Look What The Cat Dragged In

Feiert 30-jähriges Jubiläum: "Look What The Cat Dragged In"

POISON feiern das 30-jährige Jubiläum ihres Erstlings "Look What The Cat Dragged In" mit einem Re-Release als Picture-Disc mit dem Original-Albumcover auf weißem Vinyl. Die Wiederveröffentlichung ist auf 1000 Exemplare limitiert und ausschließlich an dieser Stelle erhältlich.

Die "Look What The Cat Dragged In"-Tracklist:

Side A

01. Cry Tough 
02. I Want Action 
03. I Won't Forget You 
04. Play Dirty 
05. Look What The Cat Dragged In  

Side B

06. Talk Dirty To Me 
07. Want Some, Need Some 
08. Blame It On You 
09. #1 Bad Boy 
10. Let Me Go To The Show

Rock Hard Author Alexandra Michels



