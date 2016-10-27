27.10.2016 10:22

Poison: "Look What The Cat Dragged In" erscheint zum 30-jährigen Jubiläum als Picture-Disc

POISON feiern das 30-jährige Jubiläum ihres Erstlings "Look What The Cat Dragged In" mit einem Re-Release als Picture-Disc mit dem Original-Albumcover auf weißem Vinyl. Die Wiederveröffentlichung ist auf 1000 Exemplare limitiert und ausschließlich an dieser Stelle erhältlich.



Die "Look What The Cat Dragged In"-Tracklist:



Side A

01. Cry Tough

02. I Want Action

03. I Won't Forget You

04. Play Dirty

05. Look What The Cat Dragged In

Side B

06. Talk Dirty To Me

07. Want Some, Need Some

08. Blame It On You

09. #1 Bad Boy

10. Let Me Go To The Show