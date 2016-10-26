Eternal Idol: Fabio Lione und Co. streamen 'Evil Tears'

ETERNAL IDOL, die neue Truppe von Sänger Fabio Lione (ANGRA, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE), stellt unten im Stream ihren neuen Track 'Evil Tears' vor. Am 2. Dezember gibt es für euch mehr neues Soundmaterial der Italiener, wenn ihr Debütalbum "The Unrevealed Secret" via Frontiers Music in die Läden kommt.
Die Tracklist:
01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awake in Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond
ETERNAL IDOL sind:
Fabio Lione - Gesang
Giorgia Colleluori - Gesang
Nick Savio - Gitarre, Keyboards
Camillo Colleluori - Drums
Andrea Buratto - Bass