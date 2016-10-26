26.10.2016 10:55

Eternal Idol: Fabio Lione und Co. streamen 'Evil Tears'

Fabio Liones neue Truppe: Eternal Idol

ETERNAL IDOL, die neue Truppe von Sänger Fabio Lione (ANGRA, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE), stellt unten im Stream ihren neuen Track 'Evil Tears' vor. Am 2. Dezember gibt es für euch mehr neues Soundmaterial der Italiener, wenn ihr Debütalbum "The Unrevealed Secret" via Frontiers Music in die Läden kommt.



Die Tracklist:



01. Evil Tears

02. Another Night Comes

03. Awake in Orion

04. Is The Answer Far From God?

05. Blinded

06. Sad Words Unvailed

07. Desidia

08. Hall Of Sins

09. Feels Like I'm Dying

10. A Song In The Wind

11. Stormy Days

12. Beyond



ETERNAL IDOL sind:



Fabio Lione - Gesang

Giorgia Colleluori - Gesang

Nick Savio - Gitarre, Keyboards

Camillo Colleluori - Drums

Andrea Buratto - Bass