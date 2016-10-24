24.10.2016 12:39

Avenged Sevenfold: "The Best Of 2005-2013" kommt im Dezember

Bringen ein Best-Of-Doppelalbum raus: Avenged Sevenfold

AVENGED SEVENFOLD veröffentlichen am 2. Dezember ihr Doppelalbum "The Best Of 2005-2013" via Warner. Die Scheiben werden nicht nur Songs aus der Bandkarriere umfassen, sondern auch das BLACK SABBATH-Cover 'Paranoid'. Ebenfalls auf der Best-Of-Compilation findet ihr zwei Songs namens 'Carry On' und 'Not Ready To Die", die AVENGED SEVENFOLD für die Videospiele "Call Of Duty II" und "Call Of The Dead" geschrieben haben.



Die "The Best Of 2005-2013"-Tracklist:



Disc One:

01. Bat Country (City Of Evil)

02. Beast And The Harlot (City Of Evil)

03. Seize The Day (City Of Evil)

04. Critical Acclaim (Avenged Sevenfold)

05. Almost Easy (Avenged Sevenfold)

06. Afterlife (Avenged Sevenfold)

07. Dear God (Avenged Sevenfold)

08. A Little Piece of Heaven (Avenged Sevenfold)

Disc Two:

01. Nightmare (Nightmare)

02. Welcome To The Family (Nightmare)

03. So Far Away (Nightmare)

04. Hail To The King (Hail To The King)

05. Shepherd of Fire (Hail To The King)

06. Walk (Diamonds In The Rough)

07. Flash Of The Blade (Diamonds In The Rough)

08. Paranoid (Covered: A Revolution In Sound)

09. Carry On (Call Of Duty: Black Ops II)

10. Not Ready To Die (Call Of The Dead)