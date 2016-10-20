20.10.2016 20:48

Obituary: "Ten Thousand Ways To Die" vollständig im Stream

Streamen ihre neue Scheibe "Ten Thousand Ways To Die": Obituary

OBITUARY streamen in voller Länge ihre neue Scheibe "Ten Thousand Ways To Die", die sich aus zwei brandneuen Songs sowie elf Live-Tracks, die 2015 auf Tour migeschnitten wurden, zusammensetzt. Die Platte erscheint am 21. Oktober via Relapse Records.



Die "Ten Thousand Ways To Die"-Tracklist:



01. Loathe

02. Ten Thousand Ways To Die

03. Redneck Stomp (Live At The Mayan In Los Angeles)

04. Centuries Of Lies (Live At The Masquerade In Atlanta)

05. Visions In My Head (Live At Baltimore Soundstage In Baltimore)

06. Intoxicated (Live At Revolution Center In Boise)

07. Bloodsoaked (Live At Irving Plaza In New York)

08. Dying (Live At Metro In Chicago)

09. Find The Arise (Live At Opera House In Toronto)

10. Til Death (Live At House Of Blues In San Diego)

11. Don't Care (Live At Club Red In Phoenix)

12. Chopped In Half-Turned Inside Out (Live At The Ritz Ybor In Tampa)

13. Slowly We Rot (Live At Revolution Live In Fort Lauderdale)