Madder Mortem veröffentlichen 'Follow You'-Videoclip

MADDER MORTEM haben zu 'Follow You' einen Videoclip veröffentlicht, mit dem die Band eure Neugier auf ihr sechstes Album "Red In Tooth And Claw" wecken will, das am 28. Oktober erscheint. Das Cover-Artwork zum Album gestaltete Christian Ruud.
Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:
01. Blood On The Sand
02. If I Could
03. Fallow Season
04. Pitfalls
05. All The Giants Are Dead
06. Returning To The End Of The World
07. Parasites
08. Stones For Eyes
09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs
10. Underdogs
MADDER MORTEM sind:
Agnete M. Kirkevaag - Gesang
BP. M. Kirkevaag - Gitarre und Gesang
Richard Wikstrand - Gitarre
Tormod L. Moseng - Bass
Mads Solås - Schlagzeug