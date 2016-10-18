18.10.2016 10:28

Madder Mortem veröffentlichen 'Follow You'-Videoclip

Geben einen Vorgeschmack auf "Red In Tooth And Claw": Madder Mortem

MADDER MORTEM haben zu 'Follow You' einen Videoclip veröffentlicht, mit dem die Band eure Neugier auf ihr sechstes Album "Red In Tooth And Claw" wecken will, das am 28. Oktober erscheint. Das Cover-Artwork zum Album gestaltete Christian Ruud.



Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:



01. Blood On The Sand

02. If I Could

03. Fallow Season

04. Pitfalls

05. All The Giants Are Dead

06. Returning To The End Of The World

07. Parasites

08. Stones For Eyes

09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs

10. Underdogs



MADDER MORTEM sind:

Agnete M. Kirkevaag - Gesang

BP. M. Kirkevaag - Gitarre und Gesang

Richard Wikstrand - Gitarre

Tormod L. Moseng - Bass

Mads Solås - Schlagzeug





