12.10.2016 12:20

Madder Mortem streamen 'Blood On The Sand'-Track

Geben einen Vorgeschmack auf "Red In Tooth And Claw": Madder Mortem

MADDER MORTEM veröffentlichen den neuen 'Blood On The Sand'-Song von ihrem kommenden sechsten Langspieler. "Red In Tooth And Claw" erscheint am 28. Oktober via Dark Essence. Das Cover-Artwork zum Album gestaltete Christian Ruud.

Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:

01. Blood On The Sand

02. If I Could

03. Fallow Season

04. Pitfalls

05. All The Giants Are Dead

06. Returning To The End Of The World

07. Parasites

08. Stones For Eyes

09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs

10. Underdogs

MADDER MORTEM sind:

Agnete M. Kirkevaag - Gesang

BP. M. Kirkevaag - Gitarre und Gesang

Richard Wikstrand - Gitarre

Tormod L. Moseng - Bass

Mads Solås - Schlagzeug

Online-Redaktion Online-Redaktion