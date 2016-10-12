Madder Mortem streamen 'Blood On The Sand'-Track

MADDER MORTEM veröffentlichen den neuen 'Blood On The Sand'-Song von ihrem kommenden sechsten Langspieler. "Red In Tooth And Claw" erscheint am 28. Oktober via Dark Essence. Das Cover-Artwork zum Album gestaltete Christian Ruud.
Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:
01. Blood On The Sand
02. If I Could
03. Fallow Season
04. Pitfalls
05. All The Giants Are Dead
06. Returning To The End Of The World
07. Parasites
08. Stones For Eyes
09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs
10. Underdogs
MADDER MORTEM sind:
Agnete M. Kirkevaag - Gesang
BP. M. Kirkevaag - Gitarre und Gesang
Richard Wikstrand - Gitarre
Tormod L. Moseng - Bass
Mads Solås - Schlagzeug