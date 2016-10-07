Madder Mortem bringen "Red In Tooth And Claw"-Platte raus

MADDER MORTEM veröffentlichen ihren sechsten Langspieler am 28. Oktober über Dark Essence Records. "Red In Tooth And Claw" enthält zehn Tracks und erscheint zunächst als CD und digital. Am 9. Dezember gibt es dann die Vinyl-Edition. Das Artwork stammt von Christian Ruud.
Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:
01. Blood On The Sand
02. If I Could
03. Fallow Season
04. Pitfalls
05. All The Giants Are Dead
06. Returning To The End Of The World
07. Parasites
08. Stones For Eyes
09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs
10. Underdogs
Einen Album-Teaser könnt ihr euch hier anhören.