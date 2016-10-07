07.10.2016 12:48

Madder Mortem bringen "Red In Tooth And Claw"-Platte raus

Haben ihr sechstes Album am Start: Madder Mortem

MADDER MORTEM veröffentlichen ihren sechsten Langspieler am 28. Oktober über Dark Essence Records. "Red In Tooth And Claw" enthält zehn Tracks und erscheint zunächst als CD und digital. Am 9. Dezember gibt es dann die Vinyl-Edition. Das Artwork stammt von Christian Ruud.

Die "Red In Tooth and Claw"-Tracklist:

01. Blood On The Sand

02. If I Could

03. Fallow Season

04. Pitfalls

05. All The Giants Are Dead

06. Returning To The End Of The World

07. Parasites

08. Stones For Eyes

09. The Whole Where Your Heart Belongs

10. Underdogs

Einen Album-Teaser könnt ihr euch hier anhören.