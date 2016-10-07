Sonata Arctica: "The Ninth Hour"-Track-by-Track-Trailer Teil 3 ist online

SONATA ARCTICA stellen den dritten Teil ihrer Track-by-Track-Reihe zum Album "The Ninth Hour" vor, das heute via Nuclear Blast erschienen ist. Diesmal verraten euch die Bandmitglieder Einzelheiten über die Songs 9 bis 11, deren Entstehung und Inhalt.
Die "The Ninth Hour"-Tracklist:
01. Closer To An Animal
02. Life
03. Fairytale
04. We Are What We Are
05. Till Death's Done Us Apart
06. Among The Shooting Stars
07. Rise A Night
08. Fly, Navigate, Communicate
09. Candle Lawns
10. White Pearl, Black Oceans Part II - "By The Grace Of The Ocean"
11. On The Faultline (Closure To An Animal)
SONATA ARCTICA & TWILIGHT FORCE live:
12.10.16 Hamburg - Markthalle
19.10.16 CH-Pratteln - Z7
21.10.16 Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
22.10.16 Bochum - Zeche
06.04.17 Leipzig - Hellraiser
03.-05.08.17 Wacken - Wacken Open Air