07.10.2016 10:56

Sonata Arctica: "The Ninth Hour"-Track-by-Track-Trailer Teil 3 ist online

Feiern heute Album-Release: Sonata Arctica

SONATA ARCTICA stellen den dritten Teil ihrer Track-by-Track-Reihe zum Album "The Ninth Hour" vor, das heute via Nuclear Blast erschienen ist. Diesmal verraten euch die Bandmitglieder Einzelheiten über die Songs 9 bis 11, deren Entstehung und Inhalt.



Die "The Ninth Hour"-Tracklist:

01. Closer To An Animal

02. Life

03. Fairytale

04. We Are What We Are

05. Till Death's Done Us Apart

06. Among The Shooting Stars

07. Rise A Night

08. Fly, Navigate, Communicate

09. Candle Lawns

10. White Pearl, Black Oceans Part II - "By The Grace Of The Ocean"

11. On The Faultline (Closure To An Animal)



SONATA ARCTICA & TWILIGHT FORCE live:



12.10.16 Hamburg - Markthalle

19.10.16 CH-Pratteln - Z7

21.10.16 Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex

22.10.16 Bochum - Zeche

06.04.17 Leipzig - Hellraiser

03.-05.08.17 Wacken - Wacken Open Air