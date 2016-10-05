Hardline präsentieren 'Take You Home'-Video

Night Ranger "35 Years And A Night In Chicago"-CD/DVD kommt im Dezember
HARDLINE haben ein weiteres Video zum "Human Nature"-Album veröffentlicht. 'Take You Home' ist der siebte Track auf der neuen Scheibe, die am 14. Oktober via Frontiers Music Srl erscheint.

Die "Human Nature"-Tracklist:

01. Where Will We Go From Here
02. Nobody's Fool
03. Human Nature
04. Trapped In Muddy Waters
05. Running On Empty
06. The World Is Falling Down
07. Take You Home
08. Where The North Wind Blows
09. In The Dead Of The Night
10. United We Stand
11. Fighting The Battle

HARDLINE-Line-Up:

Johnny Gioeli - Gesang
Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Hintergrundgesang
Josh Ramos - Gitarre
Anna Portalupi - Bass
Francesco Jovino - Schlagzeug

