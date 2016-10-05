05.10.2016 13:16

Hardline präsentieren 'Take You Home'-Video

Mit neuem Video zur kommenden Platte am Start: Hardline

HARDLINE haben ein weiteres Video zum "Human Nature"-Album veröffentlicht. 'Take You Home' ist der siebte Track auf der neuen Scheibe, die am 14. Oktober via Frontiers Music Srl erscheint.

Die "Human Nature"-Tracklist:



01. Where Will We Go From Here

02. Nobody's Fool

03. Human Nature

04. Trapped In Muddy Waters

05. Running On Empty

06. The World Is Falling Down

07. Take You Home

08. Where The North Wind Blows

09. In The Dead Of The Night

10. United We Stand

11. Fighting The Battle



HARDLINE-Line-Up:



Johnny Gioeli - Gesang

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Hintergrundgesang

Josh Ramos - Gitarre

Anna Portalupi - Bass

Francesco Jovino - Schlagzeug





Online-Redaktion Online-Redaktion