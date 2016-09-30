30.09.2016 20:02

Sonata Arctica: "The Ninth Hour"-Track-by-Track-Video Teil 1 ist online

Stellen die ersten vier Songs von "The Ninth Hour" vor: Sonata Arctica

SONATA ARCTICA präsentieren heute das erste Track-by-Track-Video zu ihrem neunten Studioalbum "The Ninth Hour". Im untenstehenden Clip spricht die Melodic-Metal-Band über den Inhalt und die Entstehung der ersten vier Songs auf der Scheibe, die am 7. Oktober via Nuclear Blast erscheint.



Die "The Ninth Hour"-Tracklist:



01. Closer To An Animal

02. Life

03. Fairytale

04. We Are What We Are

05. Till Death's Done Us Apart

06. Among The Shooting Stars

07. Rise A Night

08. Fly, Navigate, Communicate

09. Candle Lawns

10. White Pearl, Black Oceans Part II - "By The Grace Of The Ocean"

11. On The Faultline (Closure To An Animal)



TWILIGHT FORCE & SONATA ARCTICA live:



12.10.16 Hamburg - Markthalle

19.10.16 CH-Pratteln - Z7

21.10.16 Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex

22.10.16 Bochum - Zeche