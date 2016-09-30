Luca Turilli's Rhapsody: "Prometheus Symphonia Ignis Divinus + Cinematic And Live" in Dolby Atmos kommt im Dezember
30.09.2016 20:02

Sonata Arctica: "The Ninth Hour"-Track-by-Track-Video Teil 1 ist online

Sonata Arctica

Stellen die ersten vier Songs von "The Ninth Hour" vor: Sonata Arctica

SONATA ARCTICA präsentieren heute das erste Track-by-Track-Video zu ihrem neunten Studioalbum "The Ninth Hour". Im untenstehenden Clip spricht die Melodic-Metal-Band über den Inhalt und die Entstehung der ersten vier Songs auf der Scheibe, die am 7. Oktober via Nuclear Blast erscheint.

Die "The Ninth Hour"-Tracklist:

01. Closer To An Animal
02. Life
03. Fairytale
04. We Are What We Are
05. Till Death's Done Us Apart
06. Among The Shooting Stars
07. Rise A Night
08. Fly, Navigate, Communicate
09. Candle Lawns
10. White Pearl, Black Oceans Part II - "By The Grace Of The Ocean"
11. On The Faultline (Closure To An Animal)

TWILIGHT FORCE & SONATA ARCTICA live:

12.10.16  Hamburg - Markthalle
19.10.16  CH-Pratteln - Z7
21.10.16  Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
22.10.16  Bochum - Zeche

 

