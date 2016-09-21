21.09.2016 11:58

Death: "The Sound Of Perseverance" wird auf Vinyl wiederveröffentlicht

Die Vinyl-Wiederveröffentlichung von Death's "The Sound Of Perseverance" erscheint am 28. November

DEATH's letztes Album "The Sound Of Perseverance" wird auf Vinyl wiederveröffentlicht. Der Release wird aus drei Platten bestehen, neben dem remasterten Album werden zwei LPs aus Demos der Jahre 1996-1998 dabei sein. Außerdem wird der Box eine Slipmat und eine LP-Flat im Album-Design beigelegt. Das Set erscheint am 28. November via Relapse Records.



Die "The Sound Of Perseverance"-Tracklist:



LP1

01. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow

02. Bite The Pain

03. Spirit Crusher

04. Story To Tell

05. Flesh And The Power It Holds

06. Voice Of The Soul

07. To Forgive Is To Suffer

08. A Moment Of Clarity

09. Painkiller

LP2

01. Spirit Crusher (1998 Demos ohne Bass)

02. Flesh And The Power It Holds (1998 Demos ohne Bass)

03. Voice Of The Soul (1998 Demos ohne Bass)

04. Bite The Pain (1998 Demos)

05. A Moment Of Clarity (1998 Demos)

06. Story To Tell (1998 Demos)

07. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow (1998 Demos)

08. Bite The Pain (1997 Demos)

09. Story To Tell (1997 Demos)

10. A Moment Of Clarity (1997 Demos)

LP3

01. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos)

02. Story To Tell (1996 Demos)

03. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos)

04. Bite The Pain (Paul Payne am Gesang) (1996 Demos)

05. A Moment Of Clarity (Paul Payne am Gesang) (1996 Demos)

06. A Moment Of Clarity (Chuck Schuldiner am Gesang) (1996 Demos)

07. Story To Tell (Chuck Schuldiner am Gesang) (1996 Demos)

08. Bite The Pain (Shannon Hamm am Gesang) (1996 Demos)

09. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; Instrumental)

10. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos; Instrumental)

11. Story To Tell (1996 Demos; Instrumental)

12. Voice Of The Soul (1996 Demos; Instrumental)

13. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; Instrumental)