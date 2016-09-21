Death: "The Sound Of Perseverance" wird auf Vinyl wiederveröffentlicht

DEATH's letztes Album "The Sound Of Perseverance" wird auf Vinyl wiederveröffentlicht. Der Release wird aus drei Platten bestehen, neben dem remasterten Album werden zwei LPs aus Demos der Jahre 1996-1998 dabei sein. Außerdem wird der Box eine Slipmat und eine LP-Flat im Album-Design beigelegt. Das Set erscheint am 28. November via Relapse Records.
Die "The Sound Of Perseverance"-Tracklist:
LP1
01. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow
02. Bite The Pain
03. Spirit Crusher
04. Story To Tell
05. Flesh And The Power It Holds
06. Voice Of The Soul
07. To Forgive Is To Suffer
08. A Moment Of Clarity
09. Painkiller
LP2
01. Spirit Crusher (1998 Demos ohne Bass)
02. Flesh And The Power It Holds (1998 Demos ohne Bass)
03. Voice Of The Soul (1998 Demos ohne Bass)
04. Bite The Pain (1998 Demos)
05. A Moment Of Clarity (1998 Demos)
06. Story To Tell (1998 Demos)
07. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow (1998 Demos)
08. Bite The Pain (1997 Demos)
09. Story To Tell (1997 Demos)
10. A Moment Of Clarity (1997 Demos)
LP3
01. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos)
02. Story To Tell (1996 Demos)
03. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos)
04. Bite The Pain (Paul Payne am Gesang) (1996 Demos)
05. A Moment Of Clarity (Paul Payne am Gesang) (1996 Demos)
06. A Moment Of Clarity (Chuck Schuldiner am Gesang) (1996 Demos)
07. Story To Tell (Chuck Schuldiner am Gesang) (1996 Demos)
08. Bite The Pain (Shannon Hamm am Gesang) (1996 Demos)
09. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; Instrumental)
10. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos; Instrumental)
11. Story To Tell (1996 Demos; Instrumental)
12. Voice Of The Soul (1996 Demos; Instrumental)
13. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; Instrumental)